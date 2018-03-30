Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor adding outdoor patio

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It may not feel like spring, but a downtown business is working now to prepare for the summer heat.



Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor has started work on adding a patio.



Owners said they hope to have the space completed by mid-to-late April, and think it will seat up to 40 people.



The store, which opened in May 2017 sits on the corner of Galloway and Farwell Streets.



