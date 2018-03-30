Easter brings a rise in rabbit adoptions

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Good Friday means Easter is right around the corner, and with this holiday comes a rise in rabbit adoptions.

Rabbits are popular around this time of year, because people connect them with the Easter bunny.



Erin Lokken, a veterinarian at Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, said there's also a lot of rabbits and bunnies that end up in the animal shelter right after the holiday.



Lokken said when adopting these animals it's important to know how to take care of it for the long haul, because they can be a 10-year commitment.

"They do take almost up to as much as a dog," Lokken said. "I know that we think that they go into a cage and they can kinda be contained and they're happy but they need up to four hours of exercise per day. They need adequate nutrition which is more than just pellets and things like that."

Lokken said if you're considering adopting a rabbit or bunny you should talk with someone who's had one, or speak with a veterinarian so you know what to expect.