City officials expecting a large voter turnout for spring election

We are four short days away from the spring election and the Eau Claire's City Clerk's office is expecting a good turn out.

City Clerk, Carrie Riepl, told News 18 she's expecting a 30 to 35 percent turnout just for the city of Eau Claire.

In 2017, the spring election only had a 13 percent turnout in all of Eau Claire County.

Riepl told News 18 as of noon on Friday, there were 619 ballots already turned in through absentee voting.

