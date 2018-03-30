Easter lilies are deadly to pets, according to EC vet

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Easter lilies may be beautiful, and a nice accessory for the holiday, but they're also poisonous to your pets.

A local veterinarian said this flower can be deadly to cats, and cause gastrointestinal problems for dogs.



There are more cases of animals getting sick from this plant during Easter time.



If your cat does eat an Easter lily you should call a veterinarian right away.

"They really need some quick decontamination if we catch them eating it, and if not, and we test their blood, and we don't really necessarily test for lilies, we test their kidney values. Then we have to start with some really aggressive IV fluids and supportive care," said Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital Veterinarian, Erin Lokken.

A wide array of lilies are toxic to pets.



You can find a list of flowers that are poisonous to animals here.