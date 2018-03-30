Candidate announces run for Terry Moulton's seat

(WQOW) - A local ER physician announced his candidacy for the Wisconsin Senate.
According to a press release, Chris Kapsner is seeking the seat being vacated by Terry Moulton.
Kapsner is running as a Democrat.
Rep. Kathy Bernier, a Republican, is running for the seat as well. The election is in November.
