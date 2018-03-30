Woman faces charged after allegedly stabbing her fiance

Eau Claire (WQOW) - At about 1:30 Thursday morning, someone called 911 saying a man came after her, so she stabbed him.

Police responded to Broadway St, where they arrested Litamarie Twobears, 25, of Eau Claire.

They found the man, her fiance, with blood spurting from the upper left part of his chest and a pool of it at his feet.

Officers thought he could die, so they gave him first aid and tried to get as much information from him as possible.

He told police she announced she would stab him, and then she did. He said he didn't know why.

Police seem to believe the blood evidence they found supports his story.

Twobears now faces aggravated battery, first degree reckless injury felony charges and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Her next court appearance is April 10.