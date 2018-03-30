Good Friday means a frenzy of fried fish

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Good Friday means many Eau Claire restaurants are furiously frying fish.



Staff at Dana's Grill and Sports Bar are expecting a rush of people for their Friday night fish fry.

On a normal night, they go through 110 pounds of fish and 40 pounds of shrimp, but because it's Good Friday, and Easter weekend, they expect to go through a lot more.

Staff said Friday night isn't the only rush of the weekend.

"Now, come Sunday we've already got close to 170 people booked just from 11(a.m.) until 2(p.m.) for our Sunday buffet," said Jeff Root, owner of Dana's Grill and Sports Bar. "Because it's Easter, we have a really nice thing going on over the weekend. We feel that we have the best fish fry in the whole Eau Claire area."



