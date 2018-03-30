EC North softball looking for improvement in 2018

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire North softball team was able to get outside a bit this week for practice, as the Huskies hope to be an improved team in 2018.



Last year, North had a young team that tied for fifth place in the Big Rivers Conference. The Huskies did play some of their best softball down the stretch, splitting their final four regular season games, and scoring a total of 39 runs in the process.



"I think we look at where we were at last year, we were a program that were pretty young," head coach Tom Bernhardt says, "we won six games last year and ended the year with a group of freshman pitchers that did the bulk of the pitching at the end of the year. So we are hoping that this year the experience that they gained last year and the younger players playing in different positions will carry over and benefit us this year. We were a pretty good offensive team last year and the area we definitely need to focus on will be an improvement defensively."

North opens its season on Saturday, April 7, when the Huskies will host Wisconsin Rapids.