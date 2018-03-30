Clark Co. officials searching for person of interest in assaults

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man connected to a physical assault on two teenage girls Friday.

Deputies said he's a white man in his 20s with a slim build, and is about 6'0" with brown hair. Witnesses said he had a diamond-shaped neck tattoo on the right side of his neck, showing three diamonds connected vertically. They told police he has a red and black 4-point star on his left inner forearm.

He may be driving a 4-door blue midsize car.

If you have any information on who this person is, or where they could be, officials ask you call the Clark County Sheriff's Office at (715) 743-3157. They said callers can stay anonymous.