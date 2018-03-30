Police: Student said he'd "shoot up" Chi-Hi because gym volleyball team lost

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls police and the Chippewa School District are investigating a threat from a high school student who said they were going to "shoot up the school" on Monday.

The school district said they received a call from a parent at the end of the school day on Thursday who said their child heard another student make the threat.

High school administration worked with police to investigate the report. The law enforcement investigation showed that while the statement is disruptive, concerning and inappropriate, there are no indications of a plan or means for violence against the school or students.

The student who made the comments will not be at school as the district considers long-term consequences.

The superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos provided the following:

Additional administration will be present Monday and counselors will be available to support any student who needs it. Law enforcement presence near the high school will also be increased. While there is nothing to suggest an actual safety threat on Monday, we want our students, parents, and community to be assured that we are there to support the high school students so that they feel safe at school. Monday morning, staff at the high school will be addressing this with the students, talking to them about the serious nature of such comments and the importance of telling a trusted adult when they have worries about school. We appreciate your assistance as parents in supporting and reinforcing this message with your child as well. The safety of our students is a top priority. We do have concerns about our students learning about this first from the media or social media if they don’t have an adult. To process their concerns with. As such, we ask that parents please consider speaking to their children about this incident as well. After the delivery of this parent message, high school administration will send a message to high school students. While email is not an ideal format for this communication, we find ourselves at the mercy of timing with this long holiday weekend. We are proud that one of our students came forward immediately when they heard something concerning at school and that the parent was comfortable reaching out to us. This type of communication and reporting is key in keeping our schools safe. Thank you to you all for your continued partnership and support with our schools.

Here is a release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department: