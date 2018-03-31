Ramblers expect to compete for Cloverbelt title again

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Just as it looked like the weather would turn in favor of the spring sports, snow on the ground forces local baseball teams back indoors for workouts Saturday morning - that includes the defending Western Cloverbelt champions Eau Claire Regis.

The Ramblers were a remarkable 22-4 last season, 13-1 in conference play, but suffered an early exit in the playoffs, a 2-0 opening round loss to Boyceville. This season, the Ramblers are trying to move on without a large chunk of last year's starting roster. Paul Petit, Matt McCann, and Cody Osborn to name a few, all important pieces of last year's team, and all seniors who graduated. So it's up to this current crop of seniors and a relatively young core to step up.

"This we are kind of in a rebuilding year because we did lose a lot last year," senior Jaxon Kostka says, "With our few seniors and a couple juniors coming back from last year, I think we'll still contend pretty well with others."

"We do have 4 of our starters coming back from last year's team," explains head coach Andy Niese, "Dayton Gutsch, Jaxon Kostka, Jacob Salonek, and Cade Osborn, and those 4 guys will make up the top half of our lineup. And they can hit, offensively I think we're going to be farther ahead than where we are with our pitching and defense early in the year. We have a couple injuries to a few pitchers that we thought were going to be able to throw for us early in the year. Those guys won't be back until late April, so our immediate concern is developing our pitching."

This most recent snowfall certainly doesn't help a young team looking for continuity early in the season, but the Ramblers seniors say they aren't fazed by the weather or the schedule changes.

"It's tough going from indoors to outdoors, but getting outdoors yesterday really helped because we really got to see the field, without snow on it obviously," senior Dayton Gutsch says, "Coming back inside we can really work on the details and the fundamentals."

"We all live up here, so every team around here has to do it anyways, so we just kind of deal with it," senior Jacob Salonek explains, "You know, we have a fire underneath us this year because of the early playoff loss last year, so we're definitely out to prove something this year, and it should be a lot of fun just to see what we can do."

The Ramblers will open their season next Tuesday in Mauston, against Luck/Frederic.