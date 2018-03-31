Annual Easter Community Dinner feeds hundreds in Eau Claire

One local non-profit never fails to bring a plate to the community's table.

Hope Gospel Mission held its 11th Annual Easter Community Dinner on Saturday night, to ensure locals were getting a hefty holiday meal. Plates were filled with ham, green beans, coleslaw, scalloped potatoes and, of course, dessert.

Though organizers said there's more to this meal than just food. It's about nourishing the spirit of the Chippewa Valley.

"We get to give as a community back to the people that need help," said Linda Velie, community relations coordinator for Hope Gospel. "I just really want to thank the community, all the vendors and all of the volunteers for coming out and helping put this together."

Velie said that more than 70 volunteers helped organize the event, and local companies and organizations contributed enough donations to fill 375 plates.

Hope Gospel Mission plans to continue these community dinners for those in need.