Rebecca Dallet continues campaign up to election day in Eau Claire

Tuesday, April 3, is election day in Wisconsin, and that's when we'll find out if Judge Rebecca Dallet or Judge Michael Screnock will take the open seat on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

Dallet is spending her last few days campaigning. On Saturday afternoon, she stopped in Eau Claire at The Coffee Grounds, to touch base with some voters.



One of the heavy topics discussed was Screnock's recent attack ad on Dallet. The ad scrutinized her alleged light sentencing of a man for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

"The attack ad that my opponents backers are running right now is terrible," said Dallet. "It is false, and it is an ad that is exposing the victims again, revictimizing them in a way that they've spoken out against. And my opponent has refused to call on them to take it down, which shows a poor moral character. And also shows really his lack of experience and understanding of victims issues."

The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce's Issues Committee paid for the ad. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that during a debate on Friday, Screnock said he empathized with the family but would not call for the ad to be altered.

While in Eau Claire, Judge Dallet also commented on the passing of former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager. She said Peg was a pioneer for women in the state.

Lautenschlager, Wisconsin's first female attorney general, died today after a long battle with cancer. She was 62 years old.

Current Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel also weighed in on Lautenschlager's passing and said in a statement,