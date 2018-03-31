Recall on beef sold in Wisconsin

Madison (WKOW) -- Officials say a Texas company is recalling thousands of pounds of beef after packaging them without federal inspection.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday Texas Meat Packers, out of Fort Worth, is recalling more than seven thousand pounds of raw beef produced produced on March 23 and 24. These products were sold in multiple states, including Wisconsin.



The following products are under the recall:

-5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.

-5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.

-Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

-Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

The products have the number “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection.



No one has reported becoming sick after eating the products. Officials discovered the problem Friday when inspectors reviewed records and found the company operated on March 24 without an inspection.