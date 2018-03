Milwaukee (WISN) -- The U.S. men's sled hockey team took home the gold in South Korea in the recent Paralympic Games.

Josh Misiewicz and Travis Dodson, members of the team, get their care at the Milwaukee VA.

Both men live in Illinois, but they come to Milwaukee for their care because of the adaptive sports clinic, which helps veterans who've been disabled keep playing.

Dr. Michael Uihlein says the clinic is the only one throughout the VA system in the country.