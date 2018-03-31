Crash witness pulls injured driver from car on fire

Calumet County (WBAY) -- A witness to a crash in Calumet County pulled a driver from a burning car after it crashed on Saturday, according to officials.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened on CTH M and Schaefer Road in the Town of Woodville at about 3:45 a.m.

They say a neighbor who saw the crash called 911 and then called 911 again minutes later to report that he had pulled an unconscious driver from the car, which had started on fire.

Deputies say a 24-year-old man from Oak Creek was driving southbound on CTH M near Schaefer road when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll a number of times.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.