63rd Wisconsin State Patrol Recruit Class Graduation

La Crosse (WXOW) -- 37 Wisconsin State Patrol recruits spent the last 26 weeks training to be State Troopers, and on Friday they officially became officers.

With new officers from as close as Sparta and as far away as Connecticut, their inspiration for a career in law Enforcement is as diverse as the class itself.

"I had always wanted to be in law enforcement," Recruit Class President Anna Waterman describes. "I didn't like that people got away with stuff in grade school and I didn't think that was fair."

Out of the 37 recruits, three are female, but officers say men typically outnumber women in law enforcement.

"I believe our agency does have between 10 and 15 percent female and with that, that would be pretty average," Wisconsin State Patrol Training Officer Erica Ballweg-Larsen describes.

With training through the Wisconsin State Patrol, all that matters is their ability as an officer.

"With being a female in this agency I wouldn't say that there's anything different than being a male, our agency is very diverse and it's starting to diversify more and more," Ballweg-Larsen continues.

After their training new officers understand that a passion for the field is more important than individual differences.

"Your gender doesn't matter as long as it's what's you've always wanted to do, so it's just a public perception," Waterman elaborates.

After their graduation recruits close the door on classroom training and open the door to their future with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

"All of us are looking forward to getting out of the classroom. We've done six months of learning, the ins and outs, how to cross your Ts and dot your Is and now that we get to go apply that in the real world it's going to change three hundred and sixty," Waterman concludes.

The recent graduates have been assigned to work from one of the five state patrol posts across Wisconsin.

Before they are on their own in the field graduates will spend 12 weeks with a field training officer.