No one hurt in Chetek structure fire

Chetek, WI (WQOW) -- The Barron County Sheriff's Department said no injuries were reported after a structure fire in Chetek late Saturday night.



According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the Chetek Fire Department was called to the 500 block of 23rd Street in Chetek at about 11:50 p.m. When crews arrived, a detached storage unit was fully engulfed in flames.



They fought the fire for about two hours before it was under control and finally cleared the scene at about 4:00 a.m. Authorities said no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.



The Cameron Fire Department, Dallas Fire Department, New Auburn Fire Department, Chetek EMS, Barron County Sheriff's Department and Barron Electric all assisted at the scene.