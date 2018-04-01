Eau Claire church-goers reflect on the meaning of Easter

Easter fell on April Fools Day this year, but local church-goers were in no hurry to pull a prank. Instead, they celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ. So, we asked members of Concordia Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, what Easter means to them.

"Now that Jesus has risen, it means that sins are forgiven. All sins are forgiven, and that heaven stands wide-open for any and all who believe. And that's Easter," said Pastor Aaron Hamilton of Concordia Lutheran Church.

Other members agreed, adding their own benefits of Sunday's worship.

"It's also just a great time to sit with family, enjoy being together, hanging out," said Damion St. John of Eau Claire. "And I think it makes a strong faith, because we are together."

Easter is a religious celebration, but the familiar commercial holiday brings out the baskets. The question was, what did church-goers think of the chocolate bunnies and eggs?

"It's the rebirth, so it's the Easter egg, the chick and all of that kind of has meaning, but when I think about that, today we're here at church learning. And that's really what it's about," said Nancy Walters of Elk Mound.

"I like eggs. And the chocolate doesn't hurt me either," said Hamilton. "So I think all of that stuff is fine. The most important thing though is always to come back to what this holiday means, that Jesus who was dead, has risen."

With a recent fresh blanket of snow and dropping temperatures, we asked members of the church if the weather was impacting any of their Easter celebrations.

"I think the Easter egg hunt later is going to be kind of challenging, because we are going to be in the snow and stuff," said St. John.

"We are going to be kind of cold, kind of wet, be digging around, hands are going to be freezing," added Gaonou Nand of Eau Claire.

And with Easter comes the expected spring, but with low temperatures, members of the church have a familiar fever.

"I miss spring a little bit," said Hamilton. "This is the winter that didn't want to let go, but that's okay. This is the day that the Lord has made. We'll rejoice and be glad at it."