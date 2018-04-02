Adopt-A-Pet: Brutus

Meet Our Pet of the Day: Brutus!

Brutus is a cute little Chihuahua mix. He is two years old and is timid. He still needs to be neutered, so if you want to pick him up, they will make you sign a contract saying you will do that. He should be the only dog in the house. He doesn't get along with other dogs.

You can find him at the Chippewa County Humane Association.