4/2: Early Learning Conference

Eau Claire (CHILD CARE PARTNERSHIP) - The Early Learning Conference is a full day educational event for child care providers, teachers, parents, Head Start staff, 4K coordinators, early childhood education students, and anyone interested in the welfare of children.
Event Details:
4th Annual Early Learning Conference, presented by Child Care Partnership
Saturday, May 5, 2018
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Florian Gardens, Eau Claire
Registration:
$60 per person; lunch is included
Register online at www.ChildCarePartnership.org
Register by phone at 715-831-7511 ext. 1188
This year's conference features internationally renowned author and presenter Daniel Hodgins. As a consultant, Daniel works with educators, parents and child care professionals, helping them to understand the research-based theory on how to adapt curriculum and environments that support the continued development of children and families. He is the author of "Get Over It! Relearning Guidance Practices," and "Boys: Changing the Classroom, Not the Child."
