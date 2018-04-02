A SNOWY ELECTION DAY: Plan ahead and be prepared for travel delays

Several inches of snow will fall in the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin today and part of tonight. Most schools closed for the day, but polls are open!

Details and timing: Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say an intense surface low will move northeast over most of the Midwest and Great Lakes region on Tuesday. The storm will produce widespread snow, which will fall heavy at times. Most of the snow's consistency will be wet and heavy. Also, the wind will be stronger, gusting over 25 mph. Blowing and drifting could be a problem in open areas. The snow will end just after midnight.

Totals: Between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, 3 to 7 inches are likely with isolated higher amounts possible. Near and south of highway 10, 5 to 8 inches are possible with localized higher amounts. Another 1 to 2 inches are possible between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m Wednesday. Spring is notorious for "wild card" weather factors. There is an outside chance some parts of Wisconsin could pick up a foot of snow if heavy snow bands form due to the ideal combination of cold air aloft, warmer air with moisture in the lower levels, and intense forcing in the atmosphere. (see attached map)

Travel impacts: Travel will be difficult on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Extensive traveling is not recommended. Plan ahead and be prepared for delays. Roads will be completely snow-covered and slushy at times with periods of low visibility.

Important links:

For the latest weather information, click here

For the latest look at radar, click here

For the latest school and organization announcements, click here

For the latest look at DOT cameras and road conditions, click here

The Stormtracker 18 Weather team will continue to keep you updated with the latest information. Weather and travel information is available 24/7 on the WQOW weather page and through the WQOW weather app.