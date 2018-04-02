ALERT: Heavy snow and difficult travel in the Eau Claire area late Monday through Tuesday

Some counties may be upgraded to a warning by Monday evening, while others may be placed under an advisory.

A breakdown of how we expected this two-day event to pan out

Travel will be difficult, possibly dangerous at times, late Monday night through Tuesday. Heavy snow rates and a strong wind will produce near-zero visibility in parts of the area.

An impressive winter storm will likely drop more than a half foot of snow on parts of Wisconsin and southern Minnesota from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large portion of west central Wisconsin from 1 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. The watch includes Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire Counties. Part of the watch could be upgraded to a warming by Monday evening, while an advisory may be issued for other counties. Regardless, travel will be difficult Monday night through much of Tuesday.

Details and timing: Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say a surface low will intensify over the central United States on Monday, then move east-northeast over most of the Midwest and Great Lakes region on Tuesday. In Eau Claire and west central Wisconsin, snow will develop after 2 p.m. Monday with up to 2 inches possible by 7 p.m. More snow will fall on Monday night, light to moderate, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. The snow will fall heavy at times on Tuesday with another 3 to 5 inches possible. The snow will end Tuesday night, as the storm moves away and a surface high slides into the Upper Midwest.

Totals: From Monday afternoon through Tuesday night, snow totals of 4 to 7 inches are possible near and north of highway 29. South of highway 29, 5 to 8 inches of snow are possible with isolated areas of 8 to 10 inches. The snow's consistency will be wet and heavy, making it harder to clear off the driveway and sidewalks. Spring is notorious for "wild card" weather factors. There is an outside chance some parts of Wisconsin could pick up a foot of snow if heavy snow bands form due to the ideal combination of cold air aloft, warmer air with moisture in the lower levels, and intense forcing in the atmosphere. (see attached map)

Travel impacts: Travel will be most difficult late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon, when heavier snow bands develop in the region. The heavy snow will quickly cover roads and reduce visibility. Travel may be dangerous in some areas on Tuesday. In addition to the falling snow, the wind will pick up from the north and gust over 30 mph. That will cause blowing and drifting, and areas of low visibility too.

The Stormtracker 18 Weather team will continue to keep you updated with the latest information. Weather and travel information is available 24/7 on the WQOW weather page and through the WQOW weather app.