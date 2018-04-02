Voters - do you know the rules at the polls?

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Election day is Tuesday, and to make the voting process easier it's important to know what you can and can't do at the polling places.

The Eau Claire City Clerk, Carrie Riepl, said they were expecting a 30 to 35 percent turnout, but with snow Monday and Tuesday, she's not sure if the turnout will be as high.



When you're out at the polls, electioneering is prohibited. That means you can't wear a button or any clothes that supports a candidate.



No recording devices are allowed, and you can't reveal who you're voting for.

"If there's a voter that wants to take a selfie, you know I voted, with discretion and as long as you're not showing the ballot they are allowed," said Riepl.

There are 20 polling places in Eau Claire. To find out where your polling destination is, click here.