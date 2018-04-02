Mayo Clinic Health System raises a flag to organ, tissue and eye donors

Eau Claire (WQOW)- It's National Donate Life Month, and on Monday, Mayo Clinic Health System raised its flag to honor those who have donated an organ, tissue or eyes.

The Pause to Give Life ceremony took place near the Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap Cancer Center in Eau Claire, and around 15 people showed up to give their support.



Silence was observed for one minute and fourteen seconds to recognize the more than 114,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant. The flag was raised at 10:08 a.m.

"10:08 is significant because it represents to recognize how one organ donor can save over eight lives through the gift of organ donation," said Director of Neuro Sciences, Kelly Buchholtz.

If you're interested in becoming an organ donor, you can sign up at the DMV or online here.

