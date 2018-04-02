Eau Claire Little Caesars gives away hundreds of free pizzas - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire Little Caesars gives away hundreds of free pizzas

Posted:
By Chris Hoyt, Videographer
Bio
Connect
Biography

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Little Caesars locations across the country, including in Eau Claire, made good on a bet Monday, giving out thousands of free pizzas.

Last month, Little Caesars tweeted they would offer everyone in America free pizza if a 16-seed team beat a number 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Considering it had never happened, the odds of that happening were crazy small. So, when the UMBC Retrievers beat number one seed Virginia in the first round, Little Caesars had to pay up.

The Eau Claire Mall Drive location gave away over 300 pizzas. That's over $1,500 at retail price.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.