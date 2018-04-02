Fairchild man who transports elderly and disabled is charged with sexually assaulting two clients

Fairchild (WQOW) - A driver for an area company that transports elderly and disabled people is accused of sexually assaulting two of his passengers.



Cory Olsen, from Fairchild, faces four charges.

Olsen, who drove for Abby Vans, is accused of having sexual contact with a woman who had suffered a traumatic brain injury.



She told investigators they had sexual contact about five times in the van. She said he told her it was a secret and not to tell anyone.



Olsen is also accused of twice having sexual contact with another brain-injured woman in the van.



The owner of Abby Vans, Mark Jones, told News 18 Olsen is on leave pending the outcome of the case.



Jones declined to comment on allegations that Abby Vans refused to remove Olsen from his route with the alleged victim when first notified of the allegations.



Olsen is due in court April 16.

