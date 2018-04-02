Eau Claire hospital recognizes Autism Awareness Month

One in every 45 children has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, according to a national government survey. That's why on Monday the nation, and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, celebrated "Light it Up Blue" day.

Light it Up Blue is a day set aside to encourage people to wear blue to show acceptance and understanding for those who have a disorder on the Autism Spectrum.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Occupational Therapists use the hospital's sensory gym for their SPOTS Pediatric Therapy program.

SPOTS is an acronym for Speech, Physical and Occupational Therapy Services.

The therapy room helps children on the Autism Spectrum grow and develop by playing.

According to experts, children with a spectrum disorder learn best by using their senses like touch and by visual cues to describe their daily routine.

"Sometimes for children with Autism, it's very difficult to connect with them, so we help parents figure out a way that isn't stressful for their child and helping them not take things personal. Sometimes children don't make eye contact, don't say "I love you," don't do a lot of things that most kids will do, and it can be very difficult and frustrating for parents," occupational therapist, Melissa Haas said.

April is Autism Awareness Month and Haas said the best way you can show your support for those on the Autism Spectrum, is by holding off on judging people if you see someone with different social cues or language cues.