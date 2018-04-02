Some Xcel customers face losing electricity

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you're behind on your bills from this winter, you could be at risk of losing power in the coming weeks.

Wisconsin's winter moratorium, guaranteeing electricity cannot be shut off during the winter months, ends April 15.

Xcel Energy told News 18 over 12 percent of customers are behind on their bills, and between two and three percent are facing disconnection. Xcel estimated a total of $8.6 million is owed. Xcel Energy said they're already working with those customers to avoid shutting off their power.

"So, we know who those customers are. We work with them directly, we work with agencies and counties that could possibly provide assistance if they're having a hard time paying their bills," said Xcel spokeswoman, Chis Ouellette. "So, we do everything that we can with these customers to get them to get back into their monthly payments."

Xcel also said if you know you're behind on paying your bills, the best thing to do is contact them directly, and they will get you the heating and energy assistance you need.