How to protect your data from a breach

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many of us have log-in information for several social media sites, but how safe is your data?

As you may know, Under Armour's "MyFitnessPal" app sent emails to users, advising them to change all their passwords, due to a recent data breach.

Experts advise against using the same password for multiple sites. With the popularity of Facebook, several sites allow you to log in with your Facebook profile, in lieu of a separate profile, which experts advise against as well.

"Well, any data that flows through Facebook, is data that they can get at," said CVTC's Chief Information Officer, Tom Lange. "Whatever your security settings are on Facebook, that's what your choosing for your security settings on that other site."

Lange also said if you are a victim of a breach, the best thing you can do is change your passwords, across all your accounts, and remove any credit card information you may have out there.