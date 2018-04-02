New Richmond man charged with threatening to shoot up his workplace, kids

New Richmond (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin man faces charges of threatening to shoot up his workplace, and threatening to shoot children.

Nicholas Cherrier, from New Richmond, was charged Monday with making terrorist threats.

His employer told investigators that Cherrier told several co-workers he had an AR-15 in in the trunk of his vehicle, and made several comments about buying armor-piercing ammo and a bulletproof vest to "shoot a bunch of kids."

He said Cherrier had been talking like this for about two months, and also talked about shooting up his workplace if they fired him. A co-worker told investigators Cherrier said he spent $168 on .22-caliber ammunition, which he knew would buy a lot of rounds because they are inexpensive. The co-worker said Cherrier said he needed the ammo, and weapon, to shoot kids. The co-worker said he seemed very serious at the time.

Later, when interviewed by police, Cherrier said he was joking. His father told police Cherrier was an Eagle Scout, who works two full-time jobs, and is a quiet and gentle person.



A search of Cherrier's room turned up five loaded, 30-round AR-15 magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammo for numerous guns. A bond hearing is set for Tuesday. The charge carries a maximum sentence of three years and six months in prison.