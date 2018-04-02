UW-Stout announces women's basketball coaching finalists

Menomonie (WQOW) -- Eau Claire native Hannah (Quilling) Iverson is one of three finalists for the head women's basketball coaching position at UW-Stout.



Iverson, who played in college at UW-Green Bay, is currently the director of player development at UWGB. The other finalists are New Richmond high school and UW-Oshkosh product Holly Spoo, an assistant women's basketball coach at Division II McKendree (IL), and North Dakota State assistant women's basketball coach Nate Oakland.



For more information on the finalists, click here