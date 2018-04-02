UW-Stout announces women's basketball coaching finalists - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

UW-Stout announces women's basketball coaching finalists

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Menomonie (WQOW) -- Eau Claire native Hannah (Quilling) Iverson is one of three finalists for the head women's basketball coaching position at UW-Stout.

Iverson, who played in college at UW-Green Bay, is currently the director of player development at UWGB.  The other finalists are New Richmond high school and UW-Oshkosh product Holly Spoo, an assistant women's basketball coach at Division II McKendree (IL), and North Dakota State assistant women's basketball coach Nate Oakland.

