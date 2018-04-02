EC's Jefferson Dahl signs with AHL's Cleveland Monsters

Cleveland (WQOW) -- Eau Claire native Jefferson Dahl will get his first opportunity to skate in the American Hockey League, after signing a professional tryout contract, Monday, with the Cleveland Monsters.



Dahl was in his fourth season with the Idaho Steelheads of the East Coast Hockey League, and his second as that team's captain. Dahl was the Steelheads' leading scorer in 2016-17, and also led the team in scoring this season with 60 points (20 goals, 40 assists).



