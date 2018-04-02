Mitch Jacobson leads experienced Macks into 2018

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The weather forecast around these parts not conducive for high school baseball, so its another day indoors for area teams - that includes McDonell Central.

The Macks made it to the Division 4 Sectional last season, after finishing in the middle of the pack in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings. But McDonell has a new head coach this season: former assistant Mitch Jacobson moves up to take over for 19-year veteran Eric Wedemeyer.

"It's a great feeling to take over the position, I was an assistant coach for 5 years under Eric Wedemeyer, and now I'm taking over as the head coach, so it feels good," Jacobson explains, "I've got a great group of young guys and some returning varsity players that are really ready to work. They've been working hard these two weeks, which is really helping out, and I have some great assistant coaches, which support me and help me out as we go through."

The Macks return a number of weapons from last year's roster, but Jacobson says he's more concerned about bringing the rest of the roster up to speed, "We've got some players that did have some Varsity time, a good pitcher, Joe Schwetz, he's returning as an ace on the mound. John Lyberg, great veteran, great senior coming back, and then Kendren Gullo, who was our starting shortstop. A key will be that our players that have some varsity experience to pass on that Varsity experience to our younger guys and get them ready because it's going to be quick."

"I think we can be in pretty much the same position as last year if not a little better," says junior center fielder Jaebin Bourget, "I think it's going to take time and a lot of hard work throughout the season. I feel like we can be a great team."

McDonell Central is currently scheduled to open its season Thursday at home versus Prairie Farm.