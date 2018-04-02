EC School Board approves changing role of school resource officers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire School Board revised the district's school resource officer policy Monday.

The policy hadn't been updated since 2005. The goal was to make the position less about discipline, and more of a positive resource for students. Board members say this will give students a better sense their schools are safe and secure.

Students, the police department, administrators, and the American Civil Liberties Union gave input on the new changes.

Memorial High School and North High School each have a school resource officer on its school grounds. Each middle school in Eau Claire also has a school resource officer. The middle school officers oversee the local elementary schools' safety.