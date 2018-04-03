4/3: Charlotte's Web

Eau Claire (EAU CLAIRE CHILDREN'S THEATRE) - Charlotte's Web, a new musical based on the book by E.B. White, is coming to the State Theatre April 6-8.
Show Times:
Friday, Apr. 06- 7:30pm
Saturday, Apr. 07- 10:00am
Saturday, Apr. 07- 1:30pm
Sunday, Apr. 08- 1:30pm
Tickets Prices:
$8.00 - Youth, $14.00 - Student, $20.00 - Seniors, $22.00 - Adult
Get Tickets Online or call 715.839.8877
This exciting, new musical version of Charlotte's Web brings a new dimension to E. B. White's beloved novel with music and lyrics by Charles Strouse ("Annie", "Bye Bye Birdie"). Wilbur, Charlotte, Templeton and all the barnyard animals along with Fern and the townsfolk bring this classic to life in a joyous musical experience.
