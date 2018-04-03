4/3: Charlotte's Web

Eau Claire (EAU CLAIRE CHILDREN'S THEATRE) - Charlotte's Web, a new musical based on the book by E.B. White, is coming to the State Theatre April 6-8.

Show Times:

Friday, Apr. 06- 7:30pm

Saturday, Apr. 07- 10:00am

Saturday, Apr. 07- 1:30pm

Sunday, Apr. 08- 1:30pm

Tickets Prices:

$8.00 - Youth, $14.00 - Student, $20.00 - Seniors, $22.00 - Adult

Get Tickets Online or call 715.839.8877



This exciting, new musical version of Charlotte's Web brings a new dimension to E. B. White's beloved novel with music and lyrics by Charles Strouse ("Annie", "Bye Bye Birdie"). Wilbur, Charlotte, Templeton and all the barnyard animals along with Fern and the townsfolk bring this classic to life in a joyous musical experience.