4/3: Charlotte's Web

Posted:
By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
Eau Claire (EAU CLAIRE CHILDREN'S THEATRE) - Charlotte's Web, a new musical based on the book by E.B. White, is coming to the State Theatre April 6-8. 

Show Times:
Friday, Apr. 06- 7:30pm 
Saturday, Apr. 07- 10:00am 
Saturday, Apr. 07- 1:30pm 
Sunday, Apr. 08- 1:30pm 

Tickets Prices:
$8.00 - Youth, $14.00 - Student, $20.00 - Seniors, $22.00 - Adult

Get Tickets Online or call 715.839.8877
 
This exciting, new musical version of Charlotte's Web brings a new dimension to E. B. White's beloved novel with music and lyrics by Charles Strouse ("Annie", "Bye Bye Birdie"). Wilbur, Charlotte, Templeton and all the barnyard animals along with Fern and the townsfolk bring this classic to life in a joyous musical experience.

