Wisconsin nursing homes closing; blaming low Medicare reimbursements

The recent decisions to close two western Wisconsin nursing homes is just part of a trend that many are blaming on the state's low Medicaid reimbursement rates.

As previously reported, Syverson Rehab and Health in Eau Claire and Dallas Care and Rehab in Barron County notified state officials of their plans to close.

The Wisconsin Health Care Association says 16 nursing homes have closed in the state since 2015.

Lawmakers approved a 2 percent increase for nursing homes in the most recent state budget, but many nursing home owners say they're still struggling to cover costs.

State health officials say the rise in assisted living facilities may also contribute to the nursing home closures. Officials say such facilities have fewer regulations and cost less to operate.