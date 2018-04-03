Downtown Eau Claire pedestrian bridge closing for repairs

The Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge in downtown Eau Claire will be closing this spring to allow for replacing the deck and the railings. Officials expected to cut power to the bridge early this week and set up a detour.

When it's finished, the bridge will include a walking path two feet wider than the current one. The bridge will also include six overlooks, four more than it currently has. Crews will also install decorative lights.

City officials say the improvements will make events like the annual "Grand Evening on the Bridge" more enjoyable.

The project is expected to be finished by August 8.