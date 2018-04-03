Eau Claire man sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison after marijuana bust

Madison (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man will spend nearly three years in federal prison for planning to distribute marijuana.

Jason Weller, 34, of Eau Claire was handed that sentence Monday. He pleaded guilty to the charge on March 28, 2017. News 18 has reported on the case since it started in 2016.

During an investigation of a marijuana operation, officers became aware of Weller's involvement. Officers searched his home and recovered 22 pounds of marijuana. He was arrested.

Weller admitted that he purchased large amounts of marijuana from co-defendant Blake Handrick on multiple occasions during the fall of 2015, including a 45-pound purchase shortly before his arrest.

Weller was sentenced by Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.