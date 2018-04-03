Supreme Court nominee stops in Eau Claire day before election

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The only statewide race is for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and the eyes of the nation are on us, since this is the first big election since Donald Trump flipped Wisconsin in the presidential election.

Monday, when Judge Michael Screnock stopped by News 18, we asked how that national attention has impacted the campaign.

"My campaign is Wisconsin-focused and my opponent has spent the last month courting East Coast politicians and West Coast money in order to bring San Francisco values to Wisconsin, and I find that deeply troubling," Screnock said. "This is a race about the next 10 years in the Wisconsin Supreme Court that deals with issues of Wisconsin law."

On Saturday, Screnock's opponent Judge Rebecca Dallet was in Eau Claire. You can find her interview here.

