Royal Credit Union finds card skimmers on 4 western WI ATMs

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Royal Credit Union recently identified four skimming devices on RCU ATMs. The devices were located in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and New Richmond, but officials would not say which locations exactly.

RCU has identified the exact time frame the fraudulent activity occurred. All impacted card holders have been contacted and are receiving member service.



RCU is working with local law enforcement, as are other financial institutions that have experienced similar fraudulent activity in recent weeks.

A skimmer is a device that is placed directly over the slot where card users insert their card into an existing ATM or card reader machine. The device, paired with a tiny camera, gathers card information and personal identification numbers (PIN) for fraudulent purposes.

There are a few things credit union members can do to protect their information, according to RCU.

"Take in what you're seeing from the ATM. Don't be afraid to grab the various pieces on the machine and wiggle it around," said RCU Corporate Risk Manager, Colin Boone. "You're not going to break it if it's a legitimate machine, so go ahead and take a pull on it, wiggle it. If it's at all loose, you should reconsider using that machine."

Look closely at the ATM machine you are using. If something looks suspicious, like a loose piece of metal or plastic, do not use the machine and report it to your credit union or local authorities.

Cover your hand as you are typing in your personal identification number (PIN)

Review your account daily for any suspicious activity and contact your financial institution immediately if you suspect your account has been compromised.

RCU is also taking additional steps to enhance security and prevent additional fraudulent activity. Beginning Tuesday, new anti-skimming devices are being installed on all Royal ATM machines.