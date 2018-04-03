Walker signs 64 bills into law, including Amish bill and dense tissue bill

(WQOW) - Governor Walker put his pen to paper Tuesday signing 64 bills into law. News 18 has been extensively following three of the bills he signed Tuesday.

Amish Buggy Bill: It's a bill meant to make Amish buggies easier to see. The new law requires all animal-drawn vehicles to use lights while on highways, and a yellow flashing strobe light at night, or in bad weather. In February, the Eau Claire County Board issued a letter supporting the bill.



Dense Tissue Bill: Another new law requires mammogram providers to notify women if they have dense breast tissue. Research shows women with high levels of "dark tissue" are four-to-five-times more likely to develop breast cancer. The Wisconsin Medical Community was among those to endorse the bill.



Jobs for Veterans: Another new law would require the Department of Workforce Development to work with Veterans Affairs and the Department of Children and Families to set up a program to provide transitional jobs and training to veterans. The bill passed unanimously in both the Senate and Assembly.

Here is a look at all 64 bills.

Assembly Bill 632 provides grants for Alzheimer's disease and dementia awareness. Authored by Senator Terry Moulton (R—Chippewa Falls) and Representative Mike Rohrkaste (R—Neenah), the bill passed the Assembly on a vote of 95-0 and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 32-0. It is Act 186.

Assembly Bill 629 adopts a modified version of the Uniform Adult Guardianship and Protective Proceedings Jurisdiction Act and addresses the following: (1) jurisdiction in guardianship of an adult or estate; (2) transferring such guardianship to, or from, Wisconsin; and (3) registration and recognition of such guardianship orders from other states. Authored by Senator Duey Stroebel (R—Saukville) and Representative Ken Skowronski (R—Franklin), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 187.

Assembly Bill 737 makes sure repeat offenders of domestic violence are subject to all of the penalties under Wisconsin law. Authored by Senator Luther Olsen (R—Ripon) and Representative Joan Ballweg (R—Markesan), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 188.

Assembly Bill 420 modifies the current law requirement for the board of a business improvement district (BID) to include an independent certified audit in its annual report describing the current status of the BID. Authored by Senator Devin LeMahieu (R—Oostberg) and Representative Eric Genrich (D—Green Bay), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 189.

Assembly Bill 402 creates a sales and use tax exemption for state veterans organization, as well as a sales and use tax exemption for building materials purchased by a contractor and transferred to a state veterans' organization. Authored by Senator Devin LeMahieu (R—Oostburg) and Representative Andre Jacque (R—De Pere), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 31-1. It is Act 190.

Assembly Bill 128 prohibits the Group Insurance Board from contracting or paying for abortions with exceptions including rape, incest and life of the mother as provided in existing state statutes. Authored by Senator David Craig (R—Town of Vernon) and Representative Andre Jacque (R—De Pere), the bill passed the Assembly on a vote of 61-35 and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 18-14. It is Act 191.

Senate Bill 274 requires insurers providing life insurance and annuity contracts to compare their records against the federal Social Security Administration’s Death Master File twice a year. Authored by Senator David Craig (R—Town of Vernon) and Representative Andre Jacque (R—De Pere), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 192.

Assembly Bill 442 makes changes to requirements for signs placed to mark all-terrain vehicle (ATV) routes. Authored by Senator Robert Cowles (R—Green Bay) and Representative Andre Jacque (R—De Pere), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 193.

Assembly Bill 381 makes changes to payments for law enforcement specialty plates. Authored by Senator Robert Cowles (R—Green Bay) and Representative David Steffen (R—Green Bay), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 32-0. It is Act 194.

Assembly Bill 422 requires the Department of Workforce Development to establish a program to provide transitional jobs to veterans, in cooperation with the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Children and Families. Authored by Senator Robert Cowles (R—Green Bay), Representative Cody Horlacher (R—Mukwonago), and Representative Daniel Riemer (D­­­­—Milwaukee), the bill passed the Assembly on a vote of 32-0 and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 93-0. It is Act 195.

Assembly Bill 946 provides one-time funding of $500,000 in both fiscal years 2018 and 2019 for producer-led watershed protection grants. Authored by Senator Robert Cowles (R—Green Bay) and Representative Joel Kitchens (R—Sturgeon Bay), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 32-0. It is Act 196.

Senate Bill 75 would allow businesses to contribute to a college savings account for their employee or his/her child. Authored by Senator Dan Feyen (R—Fond du Lac) and Representative Jesse Kremer (R—Kewaskum), the bill passed the Senate on a vote of 28-5 and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 197.

Assembly Bill 641 codifies in state statute certain existing commercial building and plumbing code review practices currently being carried out governments throughout Wisconsin under existing DSPS rules. Authored by Senator Dan Feyen (R—Fond du Lac) and Representative Rob Hutton (R—Brookfield), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 198.

Senate Bill 339 allows for Huber release for probationers confined in a county jail, tribal jail or county house of correction for a probation violation. Authored by Senator Dan Feyen (R—Fond du Lac) and Representative Ron Tusler (R—Harrison), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 199.

Assembly Bill 667 makes updates to the membership of the Uniform Law Commission due to issues with filling legislator-designated positions. Authored by Senator Fred Risser (D—Madison) and Representative Ron Tusler (R—Harrison), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 200.

Assembly Bill 653 requires mammogram facilities to provide patients with dense breast tissue a notice regarding how this tissue can impact a mammogram. Authored by Senator Alberta Darling (R—River Hills) and Representative Mike Rohrkaste (R—Neenah), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 201.

Senate Bill 390 creates a family treatment court grant program for counties and tribes, which will be administered by DCF. Authored by Senator Alberta Darling (R—River Falls) and Representative Jessie Rodriguez (R—Oak Creek), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 202.

Assembly Bill 551 changes the process for relocating with a child when separated parents have joint placement. Authored by Former Senator Sheila Harsdorf (R—River Falls) and Representative Jessie Rodriguez (R—Oak Creek), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 203.

Assembly Bill 848 creates a new process for a minor to receive emergency outpatient mental health treatment without parental consent. Authored by Senator Alberta Darling (R—River Hills) and Representative Amy Loudenbeck (R—Clinton), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 204.

Senate Bill 680 repeals the transfer of the Marcus Center to the Wisconsin Center District and sets up a process for appointing to vacant positions on the Milwaukee Mental Health Board. Authored by Senator Alberta Darling (R—River Hills) and Representative Dale Kooyenga (R—Brookfield), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 205.

Senate Bill 711 makes technical changes to the new "lifetime license" for educators and provides $500,000 in grants to assist high school teachers with tuition expenses needed to comply with requirements to teach dual enrollment courses. Authored by Senator Luther Olsen (R—Ripon) and Representative Mike Rohrkaste (R—Neenah), the bill passed the Senate on a vote of 32-0 and was concurred by the Assembly on a vote of 92-1. It is Act 206.

Assembly Bill 836 changes the populous counties population threshold from 500,000 or more to 750,000 or more. Authored by Senator Luther Olsen (R—Ripon) and Representative Todd Novak (R—Dodgeville), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 207.

Assembly Bill 690 allows a county to enact an ordinance to allow for sales of foreclosed mortgages in the county using an Internet-based auction. Authored by Senator Luther Olsen (R—Ripon) and Representative Terry Katsma (R—Oostburg), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 208.

Senate Bill 494 makes changes to the publication of school/school district accountability reports to allow DPI proper time to assess schools/districts. Authored by Senator Luther Olsen (R—Ripon) and Representative Joel Kitchens (R—Sturgeon Bay), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 209.

Senate Bill 667 provides additional funding for administration of the livestock premises registration program. Authored by Senator Luther Olsen (R—Ripon) and Representative Gary Tauchen (R—Bonduel), the bill passed the Senate on a vote of 32-0 and was concurred by the Assembly on a vote of 93-0. It is Act 210.

Senate Bill 61 governments authority to seize a citizen's property pending allegations of criminal activity. Authored by Senator David Craig (R—Town of Vernon) and Representative Gary Tauchen (R—Bonduel), the bill passed the Senate on a vote of 22-10 and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 211.

Senate Bill 337 requires base budget reviews and sets a schedule for those reviews. Authored by Senator David Craig (R—Town of Vernon) and Representative Hutton (R—Brookfield), the bill passed the Assembly on a vote of 59-33 and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 212.

Senate Bill 583 makes changes to conform state statute to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules relating to the Internet site operator and makes updates to the current exemptions under crowdfunding law. Authored by Senator David Craig (R—Town of Vernon) and Representative Adam Jarchow (R—Balsam Lake), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 213.

Assembly Bill 935 as amended, directs the DNR to develop a general permit for the removal of material from the bed of an inland water that is affected by an impoundment. Authored by Senator David Craig (R—Town of Vernon) and Representative Chuck Wichgers (R—Muskego), the bill passed the Assembly on a vote of 59-34 and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 19-13. It is Act 214.

Senate Bill 407 requires the creation transfer policies for college credit earned by high school students under the Early College Credit Program. Authored by Senator Dan Feyen (R—Fond du Lac) and Representative Joel Kitchens (R—Sturgeon Bay), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 215.

Senate Bill 810, SB 811, SB 812, SB 813, SB 814, SB 815 ratify building trades contracts between Wisconsin, UW-Madison, and UW System for 2016-17 and 2017-18. Authored by the Joint Committee on Employment Relations, the bill passed the Senate on a vote of 32-0 and was concurred by the Assembly on a vote of 93-0. These bills are Acts 216, 217,218, 219, 220, and 221.

Assembly Bill 118 makes various changes to the handling of burial sites as a result of a legislative study committee. Authored by the Joint Committee on Legislative Council, the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 222.

Assembly Bill 659 allows for the increasing a political subdivision's levy limit upon the subtraction of territory from a tax incremental financing district. Authored by Senator Jerry Petrowski (R—Marathon) and Representative Loudenbeck (R—Clinton), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 32-0. It is Act 223.

Assembly Bill 546 specifies the minimum liability insurance policy limit applicable to motor carriers of passengers operating solely in intrastate commerce. Authored by Senator Jerry Petrowski (R—Marathon) and Representative Mary Felzkowski (R—Irma), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 224.

Assembly Bill 536 prescribes that the annual license fee for a retail food establishment that is a micro market is $40 for one micro market located in a building or $60 for two or more micro markets located in the same building. Authored by Senator Jerry Petrowski (R—Marathon) and Representative Patrick Snyder (R—Schofield), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 225.

Senate Bill 488 expands what Tribal ID cards can be used for to include voter registration, voter ID, alcohol and nicotine purchases, and scrap metal sales. Authored by Senator Jerry Petrowski (R—Marathon) and Representative Jeffrey Mursau (R—Crivitz), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 226.

Assembly Bill 582 allows a podiatrist to delegate certain services to a physician assistant. Authored by Senator Jerry Petrowski (R—Marathon) and Representative David Murphy (R—Greenville), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 227.

Assembly Bill 475 requires that, in addition to the lights already required, animal-drawn vehicles must also be equipped with rear flashing yellow or amber strobe lights, and that all the lights must be illuminated during hours of darkness and periods of inclement weather. Authored by Senator Jerry Petrowski (R—Marathon) and Representative John Spiros (R—Marshfield), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 228.

Senate Bill 360 eliminates the $15 additional fee for firefighter, rescue squad member, or EMT special registration plates. Authored by Senator Howard Marklein (R—Spring Green) and Representative John Spiros (R—Marshfield), the bill passed the Senate on a vote of 33-0 and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 229.

Senate Bill 650 adds to the technical committee for the Mississippi River Parkway Commission employees of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Authored by Senator Howard Marklein (R—Spring Green) and Representative Lee Nerison (R—Westby), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 230.

Assembly Bill 259 modifies provisions regarding past audits and changes standards of proof and adopts certain provisions of the Internal Revenue Code that were adopted as part of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Authored by Senator Howard Marklein (R—Spring Green) and Representative Terry Katsma (R—Oostburg), the bill passed the Assembly on a vote of 61-33 and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 18-14. It is Act 231.

Assembly Bill 716 authorizes a municipality to erect and maintain, within the right-of-way of any highway within the boundaries of the municipality, a municipal welcome sign. Authored by Senator Howard Marklein (R—Spring Green) and Representative Robert Brooks (R—Saukville), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 232.

Assembly Bill 484 allows property owners to be commissioners for sanitary districts for summer resort areas even if they aren’t full-time residents. Authored by Senator Tom Tiffany (R—Hazlehurst) and Representative Rob Swearingen (R—Rhinelander), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 233.

Assembly Bill 489 expands eligibility for certain businesses receiving investments that qualify the investors for tax credits under the angel and early stage seed investment tax credit programs. Authored by Senator Thomas Tiffany (R—Hazlehurst) and Representative Mike Kuglitsch (R—New Berlin), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 32-0. It is Act 234.

Assembly Bill 773 makes changes relating to discovery procedures, class action lawsuits, consumer lawsuit lending, audits on unclaimed property, interest on overdue payments by insurers and statutes of limitations. Authored by Senator Tom Tiffany (R—Hazlehurst) and Representative Mark Born (R—Beaver Dam), the bill passed the Senate on a vote of 18-14 and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 235.

Assembly Bill 924 increases both child care rates and quality incentive payments for four and five-star child care providers, funded with $8 million federal TANF dollars. Authored by Senator Alberta Darling (R—River Hills) and Representative Mark Born (R—Beaver Dam), the bill passed the Assembly on a vote of 96-16 and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 29-3. It is Act 236.

Assembly Bill 675 increases several thresholds for the State Building Program. Authored by Senator Terry Moulton (R—Chippewa Falls) and Representative Mark Born (R—Beaver Dam), the bill passed the Assembly on a vote of 94-0 and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 237.

Assembly Bill 651 provides that the rule restricting people from standing while on public transit does not apply to a passenger with a medical condition that prevents sitting. Authored by Senator Terry Moulton (R—Chippewa Falls) and Representative Bob Kulp (R—Stratford), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 238.

Senate Bill 319 as amended, makes a series of technical corrections to the statutes, which improves the procedures for OCI to submit a social and financial impact report on health insurance mandates in introduced legislation and amendments. Authored by Senator Chris Kapenga (R—Delafield) and Representative John Jagler (R—Watertown), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 239.

Senate Bill 394 eliminates the Building Inspector Review Board and the Contractor Certification Council and transfers those duties to the Uniform Dwelling Code Council and makes a modification to exemption from dwelling construction standards for religious beliefs. Authored by Former Senator Frank Lasee (R—De Pere) and Representative John Jagler (R—Watertown), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 240.

Assembly Bill 744 makes changes to insurance policy renewal notifications and the use and contents of certificates of insurance. Authored by Former Senator Frank Lasee (R—De Pere) and Representative Ron Tusler (R—Harrison), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 241.

Senate Bill 601 requires that when a Letter of Map Amendment (LOMA) is issued by FEMA local units of government modify floodplain determinations. Authored by Former Senator Frank Lasee (R—De Pere) and Representative Adam Jarchow (R—Balsam Lake), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 242.

Assembly Bill 770 makes several changes relating to local regulation of property development.Authored by Former Senator Frank Lasee (R—De Pere) and Representative Robert Brooks (R—Saukville), the bill passed the Senate on a vote of 18-14 and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 243.

Senate Bill 415 provides law enforcement critical information regarding a person’s disability that may not be visibly apparent. Authored by Senator Pat Testin (R—Stevens Point) and Representative Romaine Quinn (R—Barron), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 244.

Assembly Bill 711 eliminates the requirements that a hunter, using a dog to hunt bear or wolf, keep on his or her person tags indicating that the person has been issued a license for the dog. Authored by Senator Pat Testin (R—Stevens Point) and Representative Rob Stafsholt (R—New Richmond), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 245.

Senate Bill 230 allows the DOC to utilize cremation as an option for unclaimed bodies of deceased inmates. Authored by Senator Van Wanggaard (R—Racine) and Representative Rob Hutton (R—Brookfield) the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 246.

Senate Bill 85 implements legislative recommendations set forth in the Legislative Audit Bureau’s January 2017 report evaluating the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) management of the state highway program. Authored by the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred by the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 247.

Assembly Bill 553 prohibits any state agency or another governmental unit from adopting a rule, ordinance, policy, or procedure that involves the state agency or governmental unit in a boycott of Israel. Authored by Senator Leah Vukmir (R—Brookfield) and Representative Dale Kooyenga (R—Brookfield), the bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and was concurred by the Senate on a voice vote. It is Act 248.

Assembly Bill 162 makes changes to proceeds from special registration plates associated with professional baseball park districts. Authored by Senator Leah Vukmir (R—Brookfield) and Representative Jim Ott (R—Mequon), the bill passed the Assembly on a vote of 94-0 and was concurred by the Senate on a vote of 31-1. It is Act 249.