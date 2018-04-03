C.S. Construction wins national ENERGY STAR award

Washington (WQOW) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring 163 ENERGY STAR partners, including one in Eau Claire, for outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises will be named ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions.

The awards will be presented in Washington, D.C., at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 20. EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation, Bill Wehrum, together with CMS Energy CEO Patti Poppe, will deliver keynote presentations.

“The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum.

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans saved over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity while achieving broad emissions reductions, according to

Below are the three award winners in Wisconsin:

C.S. Construction in Eau Claire is a design-build construction company and a participant in the Focus on Energy Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program. C.S. Construction incorporates energy efficiency in every job; the company strives for the greatest energy savings possible. C.S. Construction is receiving HPwES Contractor of the Year recognition for its strong support of ENERGY STAR and its commitment to the HPwES program.

Focus on Energy in Madison is Wisconsin utilities’ statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program partnering with 108 utilities. Focus on Energy has extended the geographic reach of the ENERGY STAR® with an emphasis toward rural and under-represented populations. Focus on Energy is receiving ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence recognition for its promotion of ENERGY STAR certified products and participation in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR (HPwES) program.

Kohl’s Department Stores, Inc. in Menomonee is a specialty department store operating more than 1,100 stores across 49 states. The company has been an ENERGY STAR partner since 1998. Kohl’s is receiving ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence recognition for dedication to reducing energy use and for communicating its energy and environment initiatives to associates and consumers.

