Voters decide to keep WI Treasurer position

(WQOW) - One of two statewide election items gave voters the option to vote for a constitutional amendment to abolish the Office of State Treasurer.

The office has been around as long as Wisconsin has been a state - 170 years.

It was created at the same time as the position of governor and other constitutional positions.

However, Republicans have stripped most the position's power over the last few years.

The voters spoke, and the office will remain as voters reject the amendment to eliminate the office.