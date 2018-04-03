Gov. Walker declares it Dam Safety Awareness Week

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Governor Scott Walker has named this week Dam Safety Awareness week in Wisconsin, and Xcel Energy is joining the effort to keep its customers safe.

Xcel officials want to remind you, even though our waterways are great places to be, they can be hazardous, especially around hydroelectric dams due to rapid changing water conditions. Xcel suggests you be aware of your surrounding, and heed any warnings.

"You know, boaters, wear your life jackets. Be aware of rising water. Make sure people know where you're going to be fishing, if you're going to be in a boat," said Xcel spokeswoman, Chris Ouellette. "Make sure they know where you're going to be during that time frame."

Xcel also has warning sirens at all their dams, which signal to get away and seek higher ground.

Xcel offers these tips for personal safety near dams: