Bloomer man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy

Bloomer (WQOW) - Charges were filed Tuesday against a Bloomer man accused of sexually assaulting a boy in a restaurant restroom.



Derrik Sheffield, who is a registered sex offender, is accused of assaulting the 10-year-old boy last month while they were in the restroom of an Eau Claire restaurant.



According to the complaint, the two are not strangers.



The boy told police Sheffield held his arm with one hand and assaulted him with the other.

He said he waited several days to report the incident because he feared his father would harm Sheffield.

Sheffield is due in court in two weeks.

