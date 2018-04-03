Ethan Happ declares for NBA Draft

Madison (WQOW) -- Wisconsin's Ethan Happ has one year of college basketball eligibility left, but he'll be testing the NBA waters.



The Badgers basketball program announces on social media that Happ has declared for the NBA Draft, but will not be hiring an agent.





Wisconsin junior Ethan Happ has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent. pic.twitter.com/J4YmtL0qdG — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 3, 2018

It means Happ can work out for NBA teams and attend next month's draft combine, but he can still return to school for his senior season, as long as he withdraws his name from draft consideration by June 11. At the end of this past season, Happ said he'd return to Wisconsin if he wasn't a first round pick. Several draft previews have him going in the second round.



As a junior, Happ, was the Big Ten's fourth-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game, and the conference third leading rebounder with 8 per game.