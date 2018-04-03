Ethan Happ declares for NBA Draft - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Ethan Happ declares for NBA Draft

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Ethan Happ (file photo) Ethan Happ (file photo)

Madison (WQOW) -- Wisconsin's Ethan Happ has one year of college basketball eligibility left, but he'll be testing the NBA waters.

The Badgers basketball program announces on social media that Happ has declared for the NBA Draft, but will not be hiring an agent.

 

It means Happ can work out for NBA teams and attend next month's draft combine, but he can still return to school for his senior season, as long as he withdraws his name from draft consideration by June 11.  At the end of this past season, Happ said he'd return to Wisconsin if he wasn't a first round pick.  Several draft previews have him going in the second round.  

As a junior, Happ, was the Big Ten's fourth-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game, and the conference third leading rebounder with 8 per game. 

