EC man accused of firing gun at his truck during Winter Fest - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

EC man accused of firing gun at his truck during Winter Fest

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Altoona (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is accused of firing a gun during the Winter Fest games on Lake Altoona in February, potentially endangering hundreds of people.

Officers said a witness approached them at the event, saying Jason Moessner's truck was stuck on the ice, and that he then fired a gun at his own truck.

Moessner first said the bullet holes had been there before, then admitted firing one shot at it with a .22-rifle. He told them he was just "messing around," but acknowledged it was not a good idea given the hundreds of people there for Winter Fest. 

Investigators said Moessner was sober, but a search of his truck turned up meth and marijuana pipes.

Moessner will be back in court in may. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.