EC man accused of firing gun at his truck during Winter Fest

Altoona (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is accused of firing a gun during the Winter Fest games on Lake Altoona in February, potentially endangering hundreds of people.



Officers said a witness approached them at the event, saying Jason Moessner's truck was stuck on the ice, and that he then fired a gun at his own truck.



Moessner first said the bullet holes had been there before, then admitted firing one shot at it with a .22-rifle. He told them he was just "messing around," but acknowledged it was not a good idea given the hundreds of people there for Winter Fest.

Investigators said Moessner was sober, but a search of his truck turned up meth and marijuana pipes.

Moessner will be back in court in may.

