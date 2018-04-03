Jason Cox multitasking at McDonell Central

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- McDonell Central's Jason Cox is doing quite a bit of multi-tasking these days. He's an English teacher at the school, and an assistant coach for the Macks baseball team, while also looking ahead to the fall.



One week ago, Cox was introduced as McDonell Central's new head football coach. He'll be leading the Macks into a new era of eight-man football. McDonell had no team last season due to low participation numbers, even for eight-man football. While getting familiar with a different style of football is a priority, so is getting athletes to come out for the team.



"The eight-man program is something that's new, for not only myself, but for all the players as well," Cox says, "so for those who don't really know what it is, explaining that to them, and just trying to get all the kids who are kind of on the fence, to come out and play, hey, give it a shot and see how it goes."



Cox says the love for football waned last year in the school and the McDonell community, so another priority of his is to generate some enthusiasm for the sport.

"Getting that excitement back into the hallways of the school and into the community, so that people have a team that they can come out and root for, and hopefully we play hard for them," says Cox.



McDonell Central will play an independent 8-man schedule next season.



