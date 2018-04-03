Altoona School Board Results - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Altoona School Board Results

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Altoona (WQOW) - There were two candidates seeking one open spot on the Altoona School Board. It is a three-year term.

The voters have chosen to replace Michael Helger. He loses against challenger Richard Risler. Risler picked up the win 750-549.

Risler has three children in the district, and said this is a critical crossroad for Altoona schools.

 

