Altoona School Board Results

Altoona (WQOW) - There were two candidates seeking one open spot on the Altoona School Board. It is a three-year term.
The voters have chosen to replace Michael Helger. He loses against challenger Richard Risler. Risler picked up the win 750-549.
Risler has three children in the district, and said this is a critical crossroad for Altoona schools.
